Gabby Petito: This Is How U.S. Is Searching For A Missing Citizen (Pics)

Family members, The Police, FBI and Rangers have been searching for the girl, who was travelling across the United States with her partner before being reported missing.

Her partner returned home without her and no one had heard from her in weeks.

Ms Petito, 22, of Blue Point, Long Island, was last seen on 24 August when she checked out of a Salt Lake City hotel with her partner of two and half years, Brian Laundrie, 23.

She was reported missing by her family on the evening of 11 September, said police.

Ms Petito and Mr Laundrie had been documenting their travel experiences as ‘Van-Lifers’ across the U.S. States on a YouTube channel called ‘Nomadic Statik’.

She would regularly FaceTime her mother, but her mother grew worried when she hadn’t heard from her for days and notified the authorities.

Last week, North Port Police in Florida revealed Mr Laundrie was a “person of interest” in the case.

They said Mr Laundrie had returned to Florida alone in the van on 1 September, 10 days before his girlfriend was reported missing.

On September 14, Mr Laundrie also went missing, although his family did not report his absence to the police for several days.

He was believed to have headed to Florida’s Carlton Reserve with just a backpack, and an intense manhunt was also begun for him in this area.

