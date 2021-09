Good morning everyone,

Workers clearing the bushes on my farm yesterday stumbled across this specimen and quickly did justice to it.

We’ve walked this same place wearing just slippers and it’s our eternal thanks to God Almighty that this venomous snake didn’t bite any one of us.

As I was about to sleep, someone, I don’t know who, whispered in my ear that I should bring the matter here. I have done as instructed.

