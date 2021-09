Kano state governor, Umar Ganduje’s son bags degree from Regent University

Muhammad Umar who is one of the sons of Kano state governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, bagged a degree from the Regent’s University London today September 14.

Muhammad bagged a BA. (Hons). Global Management (Enterprise & Innovation). Congrats to him! See more photos from his graduation which was attended by his parents and other family members below.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CTzxkTKNONX/?utm_medium=copy_link

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L9swayAmSck

