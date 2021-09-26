Ganduje’s Son Who Reported His Mother To EFCC Flees To Egypt (Photo)

Earlier thread https://www.nairaland.com/6751485/hafsat-ganduje-shuns-efcc-invitation

New twist has happened…..

Abdulazeez Ganduje, the first son of the Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, has fled to Egypt with his family after exposing his mother’s alleged corruption.

Mr Abdulazeez had dragged his mum, Hafsat Ganduje, to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, for alleged corruption.

The governor’s son had petitioned that he was approached by a property developer to help facilitate the acquisition of some plots of land in Kano with some hundreds of thousands of US dollars and at least 35 million Naira as “facilitation commission”.

“But three months later, (the property developer) discovered that the plots of land he wanted and had paid the first family for had been allocated to other buyers and he then requested to be refunded,” a source familiar with the petition said.

Although Mrs Ganduje is yet to honour the invitation, security sources said she risked being arrested the anti-graft operatives since she lacks immunity to arrest and prosecution.

Insiders said the governor’s son had fled to Egypt immediately after filing the petition to avoid the “wrath of his parents”.

“Abdulaziz left Nigeria for Egypt with his family immediately after filing the petition. He told us he would remain there until the father leaves office.

“He has avoided his parents and went underground since the beginning of the crisis,” said a source.

Mr Abdulazeez could not be reached on his known Nigerian number for comment.

In April, Jaafar Jaafar, the journalist who exposed the dollar videos of the governor fled to the UK after facing harassments by both state and non-state actors.



https://dailynigerian.com/ganduje-son-reported-mother/

