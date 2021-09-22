Gangs Of Wild Monkeys Kidnapping Cats And Dogs In Malaysia (Pics)

DON’T GIVE A MONKEYS: RAMPAGING gangs of wild monkeys are reportedly “kidnapping” cats and dogs and “holding them hostage” for food in Malaysia.

A bizarre photo shows one determined monkey clutching a puppy on a roof – as pets vanish from people’s homes.

The young black and white puppy, named Saru, was grabbed by the primate.

The wild monkey took the pooch to the top of an electricity post in Taman Lestari Putra, Malaysia, on September 16, before leaping from roof-to-roof with it.

Footage of the “monkey catching dog incident” circulated on social media for several days.

Clips showed the monkey “hugging the puppy tightly” and escaping people trying to rescue it by leaping high onto a roof.

Residents say the monkey was part of a wild primate gang known for stealing food from houses.

The beasts are now also being blamed for the recent disappearance of cats and dogs that have been reported as suddenly missing from homes.

Some residents have complained about the monkeys being aggressive, and even demanded extreme methods such as shooting them.

One onlooker, Cherry Lew Yee Lee, said: “The puppy looked tired and weary but the monkey did not seem to hurt it.

“The monkey was just holding the puppy while it moved around.

“It looked like it was treating the puppy as a friend or its baby, it was very strange.

“However, we still needed to save the poor dog because it appeared to have been starving.”

Cherry and her neighbours went to the area where the monkey was regularly spotted with the puppy over several days.

But their rescue attempts repeatedly failed, with the creature fleeing along electricity lines and disappearing with the pooch into trees in the jungle.

And when locals did manage to entice it to come closer with fruit, the monkey refused to drop the puppy.

One Malay woman even tried to lure the monkey with a loaf of bread, reported The Smart Local.

Oriental Daily said the pup’s “wailing was heard” as it tried in vain to escape its captor’s clutches.

PUPPY ‘VERY WEAK’

Three days after the puppy had been snatched by the monkey, a concerned Poh, 39, met with several fellow animal lovers.

They quietly observed the primate gang for 45 minutes after discussing “countermeasures”.

The monkey holding the pup eventually descended onto a patch of grass, so locals managed to scare it by lobbing small rocks and chunks of wood.

The alarmed monkey released its hand, and the puppy fell onto the grass.

“After we successfully rescued the puppy, we found that it looked like it hadn’t been weaned, and it may have not eaten for many days, so it was very weak,” Poh said.

The pooch was rushed to a vet, who said that although there were no major injuries, it was suffering from slight swelling to the head, and was weak due to the lack of food for several days.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16203295/wild-monkeys-kidnapping-cat-dogs-pets-vanish-homes/amp/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...