Gay Tag: Bobrisky’s Former PA, Oye Kyme Tenders An Apology To Mompha (Video)

A former aide to Nigerian transvestite, Bobrisky, Oye Kyme has tendered a public apology to a Dubai-based Nigerian, Mr Mompha.

The apology came after Mr Mompha threatened Oye with a lawsuit for defamation of character.

Recall that Oye Kyme had earlier alleged that her former boss, Bobrisky was dating Mompha. She stated this during a question and answer session on her Instagram.

According to Oye, Bobrisky often said he was dating Mompha.

Mompha who reacted to it threaten Oye with a lawsuit and urged her to debunk the claim by making a video and post on her page or face the law.

In a 46-second video which she captioned “Am sorry for saying things without having any evidence am sorry accept my apologize @mompha”, Oye made it clear that though she heard her boss made such statement, she does not have evidence to tender and that she is very sorry for saying things without having evidence.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mg0CDED4HCo

