The General Hospital, Ifako-ljaiye, has introduced the use of Electronic Medical Records (EMR) portal to capture patients’ medical records in order to facilitate workflow and improve the quality of patient care and safety in conformity with global norms and practices.

Speaking on the new development, the Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr. Bamidele Mustapha, said the EMR system is a digital equivalent of paper records detailing patients’ health history such as diagnoses, investigations, allergies, prescriptions and treatment plans.

He added that the EMR portal is designed to reduce the waiting time of patients and also grant easy access to their medical records for treatment during clinics and follow ups.

His words: “Presently, the electronic medical records are operational in the General Outpatients Clinics, but with time other clinics in the hospital will follow suit. With the use of the EMR, we can effortlessly identify each patient’s medical problems and the allergies they may have”.

“So, with such detailed information, our healthcare providers can easily give our patients safe, efficient and personalised care that they deserve”, the Medical Director asserted.

Mustapha, however, solicited for the support and cooperation of patients and staff for a seamless and successful transition from paper to digital records.

https://lagosstate.gov.ng/blog/2021/09/11/general-hospital-ifako-ijaiye-commences-use-of-electronic-medical-records/

