Ghana Deports Bella Shmurda For Attacking Doctor Who Announced His COVID-19 Result

The Adjabeng Circuit Court sitting in Accra, Ghana, has ordered the deportation of Nigerian singer, Bella Shmurda, from Ghana after he was found guilty of attacking a doctor with a fork while in quarantine at the MPlaza Hotel in Accra.

The “Cash App” hit maker was deported alongside two others namely Ramsey Omeofe and Jubreel Abimbola while they were also fined GH¢2,000 each.

The court also banned the singer, whose real name is Akinbiyi Abiola Ahmed, and his colleagues from travelling to Ghana for a period of three months.

Bella Shmurda and the two others were said to have become agitated and attacked the doctor after being put into quarantine for testing positive for COVID-19.

It is understood that the trio were quarantined upon arrival in Ghana as mandated during the pandemic and underwent COVID tests.

They were quarantined at the MPlaza hotel in Accra and had their swabs taken and reportedly tested positive for the virus which meant they had to remain in quarantine.

Apparently rankled and agitated that the development would disrupt their visit to Ghana, they reportedly attacked the doctor who delivered the news to them with a fork.

The attack, it was gathered, was part of an alleged plot by the trio to escape from quarantine.



http://saharareporters.com/2021/09/04/ghana-deports-nigerian-singer-bella-shmurda-attacking-doctor-who-announced-his-covid-19

