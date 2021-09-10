Ghanaian Woman Storms Church To Take Back All Her Tithes And Offerings (video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

A Ghanaian woman has been spotted in a viral video, demanding for all her tithes and offerings at a church she fellowships, Newspremises reports.

What triggered her outburst is unclear but she was visibly outraged at some shenanigans allegedly being perpetrated in the church.

She was heard in the video demanding for all she has given to the church. Watch the video below…..

[url=
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ihU5G_ebktw][/url]

Source: https://newspremises.com.ng/woman-storms-church-to-take-back-all-her-tithes-and-offerings-video/

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: