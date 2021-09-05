Girls Aloud Singer,Sarah Harding Dies of Breast Cancer

Girls Aloud singer,Sarah Harding passed on at the age of 39. The mom announced her death through Instagram page.The cause of her death was attributed to breast Cancer.

“It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away,” Marie wrote to over 360,000 of Harding’s fans on Instagram. “Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day. She slipped away peacefully this morning.”

She went on to “thank everyone” for their support since the British singer was diagnosed with late-stage breast cancer in Aug. 2020.

British group Girls Aloud was created on reality show “Popstars: The Rivals” in 2002 that consisted of Harding, Cheryl Tweedy, Nadine Cole, Nicola Roberts and Kimberley Walsh. They broke up in 2013 just hours after their final performance at Echo Arena Liverpool.

