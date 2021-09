It is selfish not to marry your EX, yet you want to sleep with them to ruin your marriage with infidelity, DNA issues and other crisis.. If your EX is disturbing your mind, please leave your partner, don’t marry your partner, don’t accept bride price, go and marry your EX. How can your parents bring list of things to buy as bride price, yet you go to sleep with your EX who paid nothing

