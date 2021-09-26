Yes, GOD can do without us…. But He doesn’t want to do without us.

GOD want to do life with us. He want to do Eternity with us.

He loves us so much that He want to always be with us, both here in time, and in Eternity

Oh. GOD is Love! How Loving and Sweet YAHWEH is!

It is love that made Him gave us His only begotten Son Jesus Christ to die for our sins and reconcile us back to Himself, so we can have a good intimate relationship with Him through the Holy Spirit, and then be empowered to have dominion on earth.

He loves us with an Eternal love before you were created. Please, make peace with God today!

All we have to do is to embrace Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior, and He will be with us.

Oh. What a loving Saviour is the LORD JESUS.

Jesus Christ is the KING of kings and LORD of lords.

The kings of this earth are limited. They can fail, as imperfect creatures. They are subjected to change. They evolve. They die.

But Jesus is the same yesterday, today and forever (Hebrews 13 verse eight). He never change, He will always remain. He doesn’t fail. You will never regret serving HIM. He reigns forever.

Worship Jesus. Give Him your life and make Him your LORD and Savior. Live every moment of your life for Him. He is worthy. He is Alpha and Omega.

Worship The King That Never fails

