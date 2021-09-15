Goodluck Jonathan Denies Reports That He Has Joined APC

POLITICSNIGERIA.COM

Ex-President, Goodluck Jonathan has denied joining the All Progressives Congress, APC.

On Wednesday, a report went viral on social media that the former president has indicated interest to join the ruling party and dump the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The report fuelled rumours that the former leader may have plans of contesting for the Nation’s top seat again in 2023. However, Confirmations by POLITICS NIGERIA reveal that this may be false.

This newspaper reached out to Jonathan’s spokesperson, Ikechukwu Eze, and he described the report as ‘Fake News’.

“The report is Fake News, if he defects it would be announced through the proper Channels.”

He maintained that his boss has not moved or considered moving to the ruling party.

“This is a man that’s very busy with other things”, he said.



https://politicsnigeria.com/breaking-goodluck-jonathan-reacts-to-rumours-of-joining-apc/

