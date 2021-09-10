Goodluck Jonathan Presents Report On Banditry And Terrorism In Nigeria (Photos)

Former Nigerian President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan made a public presentation of a report conducted by his foundation, Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF), on Banditry and Terrorism in Nigeria, IgbereTV reports.

He wrote on his Facebook page;

“Today in Abuja, I was joined by other participants including key stakeholders in the security sector and others within the civil society and diplomatic circles at the public presentation of ‘Banditry and Terrorism: The Nexus’, which is the report of a study conducted by the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation ( GJF).

As a Foundation we acknowledge that nation building is a journey of many miles and every citizen bears a responsibility to be part of that undertaking. Our commitment to this responsibility is what will guarantee peace and progress in our nation.
I thank all participants for their attendance and worthy contributions .
-GEJ”
