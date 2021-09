Hello fellow youtubers!

For the past three months now Google has been deducting US tax from my YouTube earnings. That’s after I filled the tax form. I don’t know if I didn’t feel the form properly. They deduct as much as 24% of my earnings and it’s really sickening.

They don’t deduct any Tax from my Adsense earnings, but they do on YouTube earnings.

I just want to be sure that I’m not alone on this. Has Google been deducting US tax from your YouTube earnings?

