Popular Nigerian gospel artiste, Mercy Chinwo took to her Instagram handle to celebrate her 31st birthday today, IgbereTV reports.

She shared new photos of herself. One of her posts read;

“JESUS HAS BEEN SO GRACIOUS AND KIND TO ME

I’M INDEED BASKING IN HIS LOVE AND GLORY❤

+1 ❤”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CTbgoJjDgs3/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

