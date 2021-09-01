Government Secondary School, Kaya: Police Confirm Abduction Of 73 Students In Zamfara

The Zamfara State Police has confirmed the abduction of 73 students of Government Day Secondary school, Kaya in Maradun LGA of the state by bandits.

This was contained in a statement issued by the command’s spokesman, SP Shehu Mohammed on Wednesday.

The statement noted that the abduction followed the invasion of the school by a large number of armed bandits that occurred today at exactly 1122hrs.

“The Command under the leadership of CP Ayuba N Elkanah has deployed search and rescue team that was mandated to work in synergy with the military to ensure the safe rescue of the abducted students

“The CP further appealed to the general public especially parents and relatives of the abducted students to exercise patience and continue to pray for the success of the ongoing rescue operation.

“Security has also been beefed up at Kaya Village and environ to forestall a further attack on the communities.

“Further development will be made known to members of the public,” the statement declared.

