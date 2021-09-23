Government To Fix Failed Portion Of Onitsha-Owerri Road In 3 Days (Pics)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bpckTzhiQ8g

Failed Portion Of Onitsha -Owerri Road To Be Fixed Within Three Days By The Federal And Anambra State Governments.

By Ngozi Obileri (ABS News).

The federal and Anambra State Governments have concluded plans to embark on palliative work on the failed portion of the Onitsha -Owerri express road.

The Federal Comptroller of Works , Anambra State, Ashanni Adeyemi made this known during a joint inspection of the area by zonal director of Works , Owerri, federal Comptroller of Works Anambra state, Anambra State Commissioner of Works, Anambra state Sector Commander Federal Road Safety Commission , the Police and other sister agencies.

Speaking to the ABS shortly after inspection of the area, the Comptroller of Works, Mr Adeyemi said the federal government has deployed the services of Julius Berger construction company to put the road back to use.

Mr Adeyemi added that they will fix the road within three days saying that the unfortunate incident was as a result of blockage of natural flood channel with buildings and blocked drainage in the area which led to washing off of the earth underneath.

The Anambra State Commissioner for Works Engineer Marcel Ifejiofor while describing the incident as very unfortunate, regretted the hardship the situation has caused Ndi Anambra and other residents and appreciated the federal and Anambra state governments for responding promptly as the situation demanded.

Engineer Ifejiofor cautioned those who are in the habit of dumping debris inside the drainages to desist forthwith since its repercussions are devastating, even as he pleaded with them to exercise patience as the work will be completed within a short period of time.

The Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps, Anambra State, Mr Ade Irelewuyi noted that they are on top of the situation diverting and controlling traffic along the road to avoid casualty, assuring that they will work in synergy with both federal and state governments until the work is completed.

