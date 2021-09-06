Governor Fayemi Bows Down For The New Olu Of Warri (Photos)

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi who paid a visit to the new Olu of Warri, Tsola Emiko was pictured bowing down for the monarch.
Why are many top politicians visiting this man? Could it be because of 2023? Is he that powerful?
Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi who paid a visit to the new Olu of Warri, Tsola Emiko was pictured bowing down for the monarch.
Why are many top politicians visiting this man? Could it be because of 2023? Is he that powerful?
|Cookie
|Duration
|Description
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-analytics
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Analytics".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-functional
|11 months
|The cookie is set by GDPR cookie consent to record the user consent for the cookies in the category "Functional".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookies is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Necessary".
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-others
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Other.
|cookielawinfo-checkbox-performance
|11 months
|This cookie is set by GDPR Cookie Consent plugin. The cookie is used to store the user consent for the cookies in the category "Performance".
|viewed_cookie_policy
|11 months
|The cookie is set by the GDPR Cookie Consent plugin and is used to store whether or not user has consented to the use of cookies. It does not store any personal data.