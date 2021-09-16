Abia State governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu on Thursday signed into law the anti open grazing bill recently passed by the State House of Assembly, ABN TV reports.

The state joins other states in the Southern region of the country to have enacted the law prohibiting open grazing in the region.

Southern governors had earlier in the year resolved to enact the law after a meeting, as a means to protect livelihood in the region and mitigate the incessant clashes between herders and farmers in the region.

Source: https://abntv.com.ng/2021/09/governor-ikpeazu-signs-anti-open-grazing-bill-into-law/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...