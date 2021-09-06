Governor Masari Bans Commercial Phone Charging Points In Katsina Over Banditry

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2eaFZV2fxMY

As part of measures to contain the security challenges in the state, Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State in ‘executive order No. 4’ has announced the suspension of business outlets engaging in phone charging business in the banditry prone areas of the state.

Governor Masari made the disclosure on Monday while inaugurating the committee charged with the responsibility of monitoring and enforcing the recently introduced executive order in the state.

Masari, while inaugurating the committee, which has the Commissioner of Police, CP Sanusi Buba as Chairman and the Secretary to the State Government, as secretary, Mustapha Inuwa said the committee is saddled with the responsibility of ensuring that its terms of reference and other items not mentioned are applied in the bid to restoring normalcy in the state.

The Katsina Governor identified 19 local government as the flashpoint areas where the committee is expected to beam their searchlight. The local governments include: Jibia, Batsari, Safana, Danmusa, Paskari, Sabuwa, Kurfi, Danja, Kaita, Bakori, Funtua, Kankara, Musawa, Matazu, Dutsima, Mai’adua, Malumfashi and Funtua.

Governor Masari also said the state government will continue studying the predicament and will bring further measures that will help address the security challenges facing the state.

He further noted that other states within the northwest are also taking the same measures in order to simultaneously tame banditry in the zone.

The committee chairman, CP Sanusi Buba, while thanking Governor Masari for the confidence repose in them said they have taken note of the terms of reference and the leverages given to them to consider other possibilities in bringing a lasting solution to the state

CP Buba assured Governor Masari that the committee will work round the clock assiduously, with the fear of God in ensuring total compliance with the executive order issued to move against bandits and their associates so that the good people of Katsina State can sleep again with their two eyes closed.



