Governor Umahi Disagrees With Southern Governors, Insists FG Should Collect VAT

Gov. Umahi Disagrees With Southern Governors, Insists Federal Government Should Collect VAT

By Wisdom Nwedene

Governor David Nweze Umahi of Ebonyi State has disagreed with Southern Governors on the issue of Value Added Tax.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television monitored by IGBERE TV, Umahi said the Federal Government should be allowed to collect VAT and share to States.

Umahi stated that Ebonyi State should be pitied because the mineral resources in the state are being stolen. He pleaded that other states should be their Brother’s keeper.

IGBERE TV had reported that Southern Nigeria Governors declared their support for States to collect Valued Added Tax (Tax) instead of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS.

In a communique issued after their meeting in Enugu State on Thursday, the Southern Governors reaffirmed its earlier commitment to fiscal federalism as resolved at the inaugural meeting of the Forum held on Tuesday, 11th May 2021 at Asaba, Delta State and emphasized the need for the Southern States to leverage the legislative competence of their respective State Houses of Assembly as well as representation in the National assembly to pursue its inclusion in the Nigerian Constitution through the ongoing constitutional amendment.

The Southern Governors further said the meeting resolved to support the position that the collection of VAT falls within the powers of the States.



