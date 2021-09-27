Governor Umahi Welcomes His Wife At Enugu Airport After Vacation Abroad (Photos)

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, his supporters including a women group beseiged the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu on Sunday, 26th September 2021, to welcome back his wife, Rachel Umahi, after weeks of vacation outside the country, IgbereTV reports.

