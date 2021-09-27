Governor Umahi Welcomes His Wife At Enugu Airport After Vacation Abroad (Photos)

Gov. David Umahi Welcomes Wife At Enugu Airport After Vacation Outside The Country (Photos, Video)

Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, his supporters including a women group beseiged the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu on Sunday, 26th September 2021, to welcome back his wife, Rachel Umahi, after weeks of vacation outside the country, IgbereTV reports.

See photos and video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kz-AlezWaAE

https://igberetvnews.com/1401333/gov-david-umahi-welcomes-wife-enugu-airport-vacation-outside-country-photos-video/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...