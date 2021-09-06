GreenDiamond: Write Your Nigerian Story And Win Up To N1m

Write Your Nigerian Story And Win Up To 1 MIllion Naira

Nigerian writers have the opportunity to win up to 1 million Naira in the Green Diamond Essay competition. The Essay Competition is a literacy and empowerment campaign aiming at recognizing and empowering young Nigerian writers while also projecting a larger Nigeria to the rest of the globe.

IGBERE TV reports that it is the perfect opportunity for Nigerian writers who are passionate about the country and have the excellent writing skills to curate a compelling story about the ideal Nigeria. It aims to promote a positive and creative account of our journey as a nation while projecting a future full of possibilities and successes as a nation.

Interested writers can participate in the competition by completing their registration on the official website (www.greendiamond.ng) and submitting an original essay of 1200 words on the topic, “Celebrating 60 years of our togetherness”.

While this essay competition serves as a great tool to propagate an ideal story of Nigeria, it benevolently rewards the participants with amazing gifts like cash prizes up to 1 million Naira, MacBooks, Laptops, customized backpacks, 3 months’ worth of internet subscription, journals, stationery and several other prizes.

Only writers of Nigerian descent are eligible for this competition making it one of the biggest indigenous literacy campaigns out of Nigeria in 2021.

If you are a writer and you think you possess the writing prowess and patriotic passion to write a compelling story of the ideal Nigeria, then this is an opportunity you should not miss. Registration ends on September 10, 2021 and all details about the competition can be found on the website (www.greendiamond.ng).

https://igberetvnews.com/1399564/write-nigerian-story-win-1-million-naira/#forward

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...