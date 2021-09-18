Guardiola Refuses To Apologise To City Fans

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola refuse to apologise to City fans as he calls out supporter club chief who told him to stick to football.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has refused to apologise to City fans over his comment this weekend.

The Spaniard invited fans to show up against Southampton in the Premier League after 6-3 win over Leipzig in the Champions League.

It was stated that 38,062 fans were in attendance against the German side at the Etihad stadium as Guardiola calls for more fans to come out to support against Sutton.

Guardiola addressed general secretary of the supporters’ club in his press conference ahead of Southampton’s game.

“Mr Parker should review the comments. I will not apologise,’ Guardiola said.

“Did I say after the game that I was disappointed because the stadium was not full? Interpretation is interpretation. I’m not going to apologise. I am surprised at what has happened [since].

“When you play in the Champions League it is so tough, knowing that Southampton have had all week to prepare. I make an approach to do something together again.

“What I said is we would love the support, we need the support – 40,000 or 50,000 people.

“We need their support. I was incredibly grateful for the support we had. If you want to join us, we’ll be incredibly happy if you come.

“I prefer to be with my people than without. If they don’t come then it’s perfect. If you want to come, then it’s a pleasure.

“I’ve never had a problem with the fans. I am one of them. I try to do my best. I like to play in the Etihad with my fans. I know what my intention was.’

He also added: “Our fans will be there tomorrow. Hopefully Mr Parker will be there to watch us.”

