Guinea Coup: Colonel Doumbouya Covers President Condé With Umbrella (Throwback Photo)

IgbereTV obtained a throwback photo of Colonel Mamady Doumbouya covering his former boss, President Alpha Condé of Guinea with an umbrella.

Doumbouya was trained by the French military in France and he was called in 2018 by Alpha Condé to head a new unit he created and called them The Special Force to the president.

On Sunday 5th September 2021, Doumbouya took over Guinean government, dissolved the Constitution after he overthrowned and detained 83-years-old President Alpha Condé who won a controversial third term election, IgbereTV reports.

Conde has been president of Guinea since 2010.



