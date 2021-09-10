Guinea Coup Leaders Freezes All Government Accounts

Guinea’s military junta has ordered banks to freeze all government-related accounts so as to “secure state assets”.

The junta, which took over control last weekend, says the order affects institutional and individual accounts of the outgoing government.

Senior officials of the ousted President Alpha Condé’s government will not be able to access their accounts.

The coup leaders seized power on Sunday, and said they wanted to end rampant corruption, human rights abuses and mismanagement.

The West African regional bloc Ecowas – which is seeking a return to a constitutional order – has deployed a mission to hold talks with the Guinean authorities.

The bloc has also called for the release of President Condé who is detained by the military.

https://nilepost.co.ug/2021/09/10/guinea-coup-leaders-freeze-all-government-accounts/

