Gunmen Assassinate Popular Imo Lawyer, Darlington Odume (Pictures)

There was panic in Imo State on Thursday after news broke that fleeing gunmen suspected to be assailants had killed a lawyer, Darlington Odume.

Odume, popularly known as Omekagu, was shot at a supermarket at Amaifeke in Orlu, in the Orlu Local Government Area of the state.

The killing came just 24 hours after hoodlums murdered the priest-in-charge of St Andrew’s Anglican Church Ihitte-Ukwa in Orsu LGA, Emeka Merenu.

Odume, a native of Umudara village in Amaifeke- Orlu, was called to the Nigerian Bar Association, five years ago.

Our correspondent gathered that the the slain lawyer, who had his chamber in Orlu town, was handling some of the cases of those arrested in connection with the violence rocking the area.

According to the source, the victim, who was rushed to a hospital in the area but was rejected and referred to the Imo State University Teaching Hospital, Orlu, died on the way to the teaching hospital.

“They stormed a supermarket at Umudara Amaifeke, Orlu and shot him on the chest and zoomed off.

“He was rushed to a hospital in the area, but they rejected him, referring them to the Imo State University Teaching Hospital, Orlu, but he died along the way.

“Omekagu was handling some of the cases of those arrested and believed to be innocent due to the violence in Orlu. His wife is a Police officer.

“The entire community has been thrown into mourning. His wife is a serving Police officer. This is very unfortunate,” the source said.

The Interim Committee chairman of Nigeria Union of Journalists, Precious Nwadike, who hails from Orlu, confirmed the assassination of the lawyer to our correspondent.

The journalist, who called on security operatives to fish out the killers, also called on the government to ensure that lives and property are secured.

The Police spokesperson for the state, Michael Abattam, confirmed the killing and added that the state Commissioner of Police, Rabiu Hussaini, had ordered a holistic investigation into the incident.



https://punchng.com/breaking-gunmen-murder-imo-lawyer-darlington-odume/

