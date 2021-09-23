Gunmen Kill 2 Policemen, Injure 3 At Enugu Police Checkpoint

Two policemen have been killed by unknown gunmen who attacked them at a checkpoint at Nachi community in Oji River Local Government Area of Enugu State on Wednesday, 22nd September 2021, IgbereTV reports.

The gunmen attacked the officers at about 9am, leaving three other officers with serious injuries. The officers were said to have died on the spot from the bullet wounds sustained during the attack.

The spokesperson of the state police command, Daniel Ndukwe who confirmed the incident said the Command had launched a full-scale investigation into the incident with a view to tracking down the assailants.

He said;

“Full-scale investigation that will lead to fishing out of the assailants has commenced. Further development will be communicated, please.”



