Gunmen Kill Delta Community Leader, Anthony Oreh (Photos)

A dusk-to-dawn curfew has been imposed in Orhoakpor Community, in Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta State following the killing of Anthony Oreh, the immediate past Vice President of the community.

Life was snuffed out of Mr Oreh in the early hours of Thursday, September 23, 2021, by yet-to-be-identified assailants.

He was reportedly killed while trying to broker peace when some suspected cultists launched an attack on his successor and the vigilante chairman of the community.

Oreh, in a video clip before he died, was captured bleeding profusely from a serious head injury and later rushed by a sympathiser on a motorcycle to seek medical attention.

Meanwhile, following threats to the safety of lives and property in the local government, the chairman, Mr Victor Ofobrukueta, on Friday, announced the curfew in the community to span 7:00 p.m to 7:00 a.m till further notice.

In a statement signed by Comrade John Jephthah, who’s the New Media and ICTs aide to the chairman, he called on all police formations situated in the Orhoakpor community area to enforce the curfew.

According to the statement, residents of the Orhoakpor community were urged to comply with security operatives to maintain law and order.

“Vehicular movement, inclusive of motorcycles, bicycles are also restricted in the community during these hours.”

“Security operatives will be on patrol and routine checks. They have instructions to detain anyone on the road after 7:00 p.m without proper authorization,” the statement, which also condoles the family of the deceased, added.



https://www.google.com/amp/s/tribuneonlineng.com/dusk-to-dawn-curfew-imposed-in-delta-community-over-killing-of-leader/amp/

See Photos As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...