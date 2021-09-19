Three policemen have been killed by gunmen in Onitsha, Anambra State, while two persons identified to be civilians sustained bullet wounds in the attack.

A source in Onitsha said the attack occurred at Ezeiweka road in the commercial city, and that a patrol van belonging to the police was also set ablaze by the attacking gunmen.

“The policemen were at a checkpoint in the area, where they always station their vehicle at the junction on daily basis as one of the security posts, when the attack happened,” the source said.

The State Police Command’s spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga confirmed the incident, saying that he would react after gathering information about how the attack happened.

https://dailypost.ng/2021/09/19/gunmen-kill-three-policemen-in-anambra-set-patrol-van-ablaze/?amp=1&__twitter_impression=true

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...