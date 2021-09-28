Gutter People Don’t Know Me; Greater People Do: Reno Omokri Replies Joe Igbokwe (Pix)

Reno Omokri has replied Joe Igbokwe, the ‘Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor for Gutters and Drainage’ who mockingly said he didn’t ‘know’ him.

He wrote on his Facebook page and on Instagram:

Dear Joe Igbokwe,

Thank you for your comments. If I am not mistaken, you are the Special Adviser to the Lagos State Governor for Gutters and Drainages. Please find attached a Photo of me with the incumbent Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, and another with his immediate predecessor, Theresa May, taken while she was in office. The photo with Boris Johnson was taken at his office, and he is modelling my #RenosNuggets official gear.

You say you don’t know me. I am not surprised. GUTTER People won’t know me. Only GREATER People do!

Thank you and may God bless you.

#TableShaker



