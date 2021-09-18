Hannah Ojo Drags Society Woman, Montai Other Nollywood Notables For Marital Dilemma

One of Lagos’ high society ladies, the multimillionaire businesswoman behind famous Montai brand, Hajia Tai Elemosho-Okesanjo is the newest actress in town.

The woman of substance will be making a dramatic appearance in actress Hannah Ojo’s first-ever feature length movie titled Marital Dilemma.

Hannah

The educative and highly informative movie which is directed by one of Nollywood’s best, Kingsley Omoefe stars notable actors such as Matilda Lambert, Gbemisola Scarlet Shotade, Moc Madu, Efe Henry, Age Anthony, MaryGold Adams, Frederick Imoni Jav, Onome Ababe, Otwetwe 1 of Urhobo Kingdom, Sheriff Ajalaruru, Andrew Anyanwu to mention but a few.

Marital Dilemma treats the puzzles of relationships and love uncertainties. It is a story of two beautiful friends, Naomi and Prisca who’re at the mercy of love’s predicament. Naomi, who enjoys companies of men chooses a wrong choice for marriage while desperate Prisca who’s not too lucky with men decides to woo her bestie’s ex, Sam. The story comes to roost when Naomi discovers her friend, Prisca is head-over-heel in love with the man she can’t do without. The plot gets messier when Naomi gives birth to a set of twins with controversial paternities. And only Prisca has the answer. Will Prisca betray her best friend to leak the secret because of her interest in Sam? Find out more in Marital Dilemma.

According to the producer, Hannah Ojo, this is one story line that’ll blow your mind, it is something I’ve been looking forward to shooting and am very happy the day is here, she said.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...