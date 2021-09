Good evening nairalanders,

Please has anyone heard of workbrook.com?

Someone from the company reached out to me via Linkedin and invited me for an interview

Please I need to be sure the the company legitimate.

They have a website but I need to be double sure.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...