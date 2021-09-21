Has Your Former Boss Made You Lose A New Job?

Today, my former boss made me lose my new job i got on Friday.

How do you handle such situation?

It was a teaching job that i had to resigned because of my Msc around April.

Then I saw a sch vacancy and realized that my area was part of the position this another sch is looking for.

I applied, called for interview and it was successful. And this my potential new boss said he knows my former employer and ask if he can call him for verification and I told him to go ahead. He and the principal had already taken me as their new staff and I’m to resume today

Getting to the sch today, this my new employer said my former employer told him that we revolted against writing of lesson notes and that was way i left which was not true, me that left base on Msc issue which he’s aware of. And what he told this my potential employer made him not to accept me.

I then called this my former employer why he gave a wrong info about me, he said he never did. That he told my new boss, I left coz of Msc.

