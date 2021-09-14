Have you been hypnotized before?

I have.

Sb came to my store, discussed and bought goods that’s worth ₦34k (after 20% discount since he said he wanted to celebrate his wife on their anniversary, the same day).

He sent me on an errand to get him a bigger nylon to pack sth. I did. I didn’t know what was happening to me..even when I wanted to tell my boy to watch him closely, sth else like a force was just making my mind focus on going to buy the stuff.

I couldn’t even remember to send my boy! At that period, what was in my head was humility and the customer-are-money dogma bla bla.

After buying it, the man asked for my account number, I spelled it out to him. I only remember him calling my name to confirm it’s my account and saying he has sent it…after he made jest of my all-English name attributing it to names yahoo boys usually like to use. I was laughing sheepishly. (When I remember this, I want to hit myself so hard).

I was struggling so hard to tell him to wait so I’d confirm it. Before I could understand what was happening, he was gone. That was the exact moment my hibernated brain came back to normal.

I immediately dialed his number he gave me on TrueCaller. I saw Engr Daniel.Criminal. His number is 09073542987.

My human felt cold. Clearly, I was barking up the wrong tree.

I immediately went to see if I could see the uncle, he was gone at the drop of the hat for life. Drastic times call for drastic measures so I followed a route I felt he took swiping my big head left-to-right and right-to-left for two hours perusing the streets, junctions, and parks if my eyes would capture a manly figure holding two bags of my goods. I was really off my rocker.

I came back..it was pellucid I was hitting a dead horse. I no just know if na to cry or laugh..I come back come wear forced smile like mumu sidon. I could not blame the boy who attended to him. It was a clear case of hypnosis. The boy was more confused than I was.

A neighbor was telling me it’s a new tactics that’s in vogue. Another neighbor who heard about it exclaimed and said hers was bigger. She sells laptops. The person ordered her to pack four new MacBooks in his car with their sales of ₦700k that day. He didn’t use a gun. He came, sat down, ordered her to go bring the ₦500k handy and also go withdraw the ₦200k they had earlier deposited to the bank via transfer. She withdrew on POS and gave the guy and he left.

My eyes sunk like TinkerBell… clearly, I was in wonderland. You needed to see the way I was seriously going to buy the nylons..and the distance my brain took me to.

I have been hearing it on a grapevine..but mine struck me recently.

Have you been hypnotized before?

