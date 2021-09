Yeah ever been stalked?

I have a few experiences…

Got this crazy obsessed ex of mine if I comot go anywhere she’ll be the one to update me on Whatsapp that I had to relocate far from her

And a gay nigga who was hell bent on frustrating me always showing up wherever I was .. it took a few niggas to mend him to leave me alone

Have you ever been stalked?

Share your experience

