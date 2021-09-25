Have You Ever Met A Girl You Know In A Brothel?

A friend was supposed to pick me up at Artillery here in Portharcourt. After waiting for him for a while, I decided enter a ‘joint’ around Artillery. Unknown to me, it is a brothel. I was very surprised as to the type of girls I saw there. Most of them are above average in terms of looks. Any regular guy will see these girls on the road and approach them with something serious in mind.

I kept asking myself if these girls do not have a family. Village people? Friends? I mean, anybody can enter there and see them. Is it that they don’t care anymore?

Now to my question, have you ever entered a brothel and saw a girl you know. If yes, how did you react? How did she react?

