He Broke An Academic Record In UNIZIK College Of Pharmacy (Pictures)

Meet Dr. Pharm. Oluebube Miracle Okoye, the Overall Best Graduating Student, 2019/2020 session, Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences with a CGPA of 4.87.

Oluebube’s story is that of sheer determination, hard work and focused mind.

This is his second degree after graduating from medical school in 2014.

Oluebube hails from Ekwulobia, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

He is also the Medical Director, Good Shepherd Children Hospital, Ekwulobia.

In a chat with IPR crew, the distinguished graduand appreciates the University and her authorities for the wonderful platform and opportunity to excel and hopes to make Unizik and Nigeria proud on the International stage if presented with the opportunity (SCHOLARSHIP).

He further calls on the University and well meaning Nigerians to do more in encouraging quality and excellence with more opportunities to excel as such culture will always breed hardwork, motivation and excellence in the University and beyond.



https://www.facebook.com/927988290566435/posts/4834461536585738/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...