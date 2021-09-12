He Doesn’t Want A Relationship But…

HI everyone..

I have been talking to a guy recently..We have known for years but lost contact and reconnected again 3months ago and I honestly do like him alot(I think he likes me too)….

When I asked him what he really wanted, he said “I dont want a relationship, I like you and just want you around”..

To me,its selfish and seems like torture to my emotions going with the facts that I’m beginning to have catch feelings..

I’m so confused now, what do I do??

I’m planning of stopping communications and erasing all memory of him…

