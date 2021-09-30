He Needs Help To Complete NIMC Registration

I need help on an issue. A friend of mine called me telling me to help him out on an issue.

I obviously don’t have an idea what to say but I know he would get needed help here.

Bayo(not real name) called me telling me he went for NIMC registration 5 years ago, he was given a tracking number and was told to come back days later. But he never went because of reasons best known to him.

Now he needs his NIMC card for important stuffs and has been to NIMC office twice,he gave NIMC officials the tracking number but they said it wasn’t bringing up any info( just showing a blank page).

He asked if he could register afresh again,he was told No,that he can’t register twice since his info is already on the system.

Now he said they said they don’t know what to do and that he won’t be able to get an NIN slip until his details appears on their system and they don’t know when that would be and what to do plus why didn’t he show up for that long.

Has anyone experienced this before?

if yes,How did you go about it?

Suggestions are allowed.

