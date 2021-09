A friend asked me for advice. He works with the treasury department of First Bank and wants to move to either Providus Bank or Globus Bank because they pay better according to him. I have questioned why he wants to move from a bank with international reach to a bank with regional reach. Do you guys think it is a good move for him?

