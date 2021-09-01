Help! Chronic Diarrhea For More Than A Month

Health experts in the house.
Please help me.
I’ve been having watery and frequent stool for over a month. I stool a minimum of three times a day and its always watery.
I have visited hospitals and done numerous tests but no improvement.
I have done Blood test, stool test, Covid-19 test and HIV test and all were negative.
I have used all sorts of antibiotics and anti-diarrheals as recommended by doctors and pharmacists; Azithromyin, Metronidazole, Ciprotab, lomotil, loperamide etc.
I am single but have a girlfriend. We have MouthAction and rarely use condom.
I remember that around the time this stooling started, I bought a rice at one Captain Cook eatery, the rice’s taste was slightly changed. Also, I remember I bought a sandwich at another eatery (not on same day) that didn’t taste too good.
Please help.