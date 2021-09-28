‘Help! I’m About To Marry A Choleric Woman’

I won’t bore you all with a long write up.

I’m ready to settle down, actually I needed to settle down like yesterday. Problem is, I don’t make friends easily and hooking up is even tougher. I don’t trust easily.

So I’m talking with this girl that checks all my boxes ( quite a rare feat for my high expectations), but for one thing…she is evidently a choleric. I know because I’m one myself.

The hot temper, impetuousness, some bossy-ness, independent mindedness, low empathy, high ambition…all those tell tale choleric features give it away.

Now I know cholerics are advised to get their opposites say phlegmatic for relationship purposes, but I want to ask the house: can I a hot tempered man cope with a hot tempered woman?

Any people with experience on this here?

Can both of us with low empathy really be compatible?

The adverse statistics coming out of marriage these days scares the sh..t out of me. I don’t want any of it.

Should I drop this girl? Or can it work?

Sorry oo…it may sound small but that’s my own challenge.

Cc newbornmacho, Ahnie, kestolove

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...