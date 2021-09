I am having insomnia and getting brain zaps due to anti depressant given to me by a doctor , I sleep just 2 hours at night , and whenever I try to nap in the afternoon, it’s as if my brain is stopping me from that

I really don’t know what to do at this moment , as I am scared of going to the hospital

