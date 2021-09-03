‘Help! My 24-Year-Old Brother Lies, Cheats, Gambles & Steals’

My brother is 24 years old. His entire life has been spent fucking up. The thing is he lies, cheats, gamble and steals. He has succeeded in selling almost everything in the house be it fridge, stab, pressing iron, electronic and manymore

Now he has extended it by going out to steal from neighbors and people.

He as been arrested so many times and been bailed. Now everyone in the family is tired of him mostly my mum she can’t eat good food because of him because his becoming worse.

Pls Advice me on what to do.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...