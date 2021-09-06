Good day house.
Please i need your help.
About 10 years ago i started feeling some slight headache and heaviness on my head.
This continued to increase.
I thought it was inside my head.
I went to the hospital severally and did several test,but they saw nothing.
Just some few weeks ago i observed it was actually my scalp that is folding and growing heavy as you can see in the pictures.
Please,what could be causing this?
What can i do to stop and reverse this.
It’s causing me heaviness and pains.
‘Help!! My Scalp Is Folding And Getting Heavy’ (Pictures)
