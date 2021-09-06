‘Help!! My Scalp Is Folding And Getting Heavy’ (Pictures)

Good day house.

Please i need your help.

About 10 years ago i started feeling some slight headache and heaviness on my head.

This continued to increase.

I thought it was inside my head.

I went to the hospital severally and did several test,but they saw nothing.

Just some few weeks ago i observed it was actually my scalp that is folding and growing heavy as you can see in the pictures.

Please,what could be causing this?

What can i do to stop and reverse this.

It’s causing me heaviness and pains.

