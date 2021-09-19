Her Mum Is Threatening To Abort My Child – 19-Year-Old Nairalander Cries Out

My girlfriend from the neighborhood got pregnant for me last month, though we are both young still living under our parents roof.

I told my parent’s about the situation, they were both happy at least they having a grandchild, but was surprised when my girlfriend called me last night, that her mom says first thing tomorrow morning They going to the hospital to do an Abortion.

I asked her why, she said her mom says am a tout, a street dog, over her dead body would she let her daughter bore my child.

Am thinking about taking community youths to their house this evening.

Ps: her mom is troublesome the whole community knows her just because her husband is wealthy, wouldn’t want to go with my parent’s and she start insulting them.

My parents are ready to assist me in taking care of the child.

Am 19.

I do menial jobs

I also tear tickets in a popular junction in my town.

That’s council related.

(Hoping to further my studies next year)

The reason she’s doing this, because am not a rich Yahoo boy that drives benz, but still

I can’t let them abort my child.

