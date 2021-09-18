High Cost Of Living: ‘See The African Pear I Bought For #400’

I love eating cooked corn with African pear, hence I use to buy raw ones to save cost. I feel that corn sellers sell prepared ones for inflated prices because customers have no choice than to buy from them. So I buy raw ones and take home with cooked corn, to sit down and enjoy myself.

Today I bought the ones in these pictures, twelve(12) in pieces for #400. It was told #500 initially but my bargain brought it to #400. Na so things come dey cost? This country tire person ooo. If not for the love of it I for no buy seriously. Anyway I’m in Benin presently, how much would this same amount and size cost in your area?

