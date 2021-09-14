High Traffic With Very Low CPC, What Could Be The Cause?

Good evening to you all, as a digital marketer, I have been running a SEO and promotional campaign for a certain site and the traffic has been impressive. Initially the CPC was improving per the traffic but all of a sudden, the CPC relapsed even though the traffic is still high.

Some days, traffic could be more than 3k but the CPC shows 0.07. To make matters worse, it may go up and return again.

Gurus in the house, what could be the cause for this?

To some extent, I’m grounded on digital marketing and especially SEO but I seem to be lost here.

I believe where my knowledge stops, that is where another person’s own starts, thus bringing it here.

I need your contribution please.

